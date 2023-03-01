DuBOIS — DuBois City Council voted to raise the rates for the swimming pool in city park during Monday night's meeting.
The new discounted rates (purchased before May 26) for the 2023 season are $175 for families, $125 for adults, $100 for youths and $75 for seniors.
In comparison, last year's discounted rates were $160 for families, $100 for adults, $80 for youths and $55 for seniors.
Members of council noted pool rates have not been raised since 2019.
"Over the last four years, we've lost approximately $90,000 from the pool. Everything costs more. Chemicals cost more. Maintenance costs more. We're refurbishing the pool this summer," Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said.
"We're putting new heaters in, a new roof (on the pool building)...it hasn't had a new roof since the 60s," city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio said.
A complete list of the 2023 pool rates:
Families: Preseason rate $175 (before May 26); full rate $200 (after May 26); daily rate $20; weekly rate $50.
Adults: Preseason rate $125; full rate $150; daily rate $10; weekly rate $40.
Youths: Preseason rate $100; full rate $120; daily rate $7; weekly rate $30.
Seniors: Preseason rate $75; full rate $75; daily rate $5; weekly rate $25.
Last year’s rates were as follows:
Families: Preseason rate $160; full rate $175; daily rate $20, and weekly rate $50.
Adults: Preseason rate $100; full rate $110; daily rate $10, and weekly rate $40.
Youths: Preseason rate $80; full rate $90; daily rate $7, and weekly rate $28.
Seniors: Preseason rate $55; full rate $55; daily rate $5, and weekly rate from $22.
The council approved the pool rate increases in a 5-0 vote.
"Our pool is subsidized by the City of DuBois taxpayers. I add that because I don't use the pool, I don't think anyone at this table uses the pool, but we're willing to take on the debt so our area can have a pool," Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said.
DuBois Public Library receives grant
City officials also announced the DuBois Public Library has received a state grant worth $72,950.
The grant is through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.
Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment and upgrade security systems, according to a press release.
Scouts visit
Members of Boy Scout Troop 26 were special guests at Monday's meeting, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Next meetings
City council will meet for a work session on Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m. at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m.