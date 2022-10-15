DuBOIS –A draft of the agreement that will result in the consolidation of DuBois and Sandy Township into one municipality is moving closer to adoption.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio asked DuBois City Council members during Thursday’s work session to review the document, which is expected to be adopted by the council and the township supervisors Nov. 7.
Grants updated
The status of several grants was updated.
The city will use a temporary loan to pay the upfront costs for work in the city that is part of a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program through the state. The loan will be repaid when the RACP proceeds are received.
A request for a Keystone Grant to install a new HVAC system at DuBois Public Library will be submitted to the state.
The council authorized Suplizio to sign the application for a C2P2 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that, if approved, will be used to rebuild the basketball courts in the park.
Finally, an application was submitted to the state for $900,000 for new equipment for both the city and township departments. “This is just another example of two communities working together,” Mayor Ed Walsh said.
Pension allocations
The council approved the annual distribution of state aid to two pension funds.
The state will provide $300,466.20. The police pension fund will receive $124,330,80 and the non-uniformed employees fund will receive $176,135.40.
Project updates
Suplizio said the Maple Avenue rebuild is on schedule for completion by mid-November.
Milling will begin Monday on Hospital Avenue and Munroe and Arminta streets to ready them for resurfacing.
The dredging of Sandy Lick Creek is about 75 percent complete.
Paving list
The final list of streets that will be paved this year will be presented to the council at Monday’s meeting.
Monday meeting
The council and the supervisors will meet in a combined session at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The regular council meeting will follow.