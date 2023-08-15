Sign up for our daily newsletters here
DuBOIS – DuBois City Council, at Monday’s meeting, approved negotiating a buyout of city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, was not fired Monday, and a second vote will be necessary once a buyout is negotiated. Council members were not prepared with an amount of a potential buyout, creating a very confusing closing sequence to a lengthy meeting.
Councilman James Aughenbaugh, after being asked to clarify, made a motion to “pay out the contract, determine what that amount would be, and to terminate the employment of Mr. Suplizio once that is resolved.”
“So you’re terminating him now?” council was asked.
“No, that’s not what I said,” Aughenbaugh said.
Mayor Ed Walsh did say council would provide the buyout amount to the public once it is determined.
Walsh then said, “the motion on the floor is to move forward with negotiating and getting a number for the buyout of Mr. Suplizio’s contract and terminating his employment with the City of DuBois.”
Once a buyout amount is decided, council will return and vote on another motion.
“We will negotiate the numbers with Herm,” Walsh said.
Aughenbaugh, Walsh, Diane Bernardo and Shane Dietz voted in favor of the motion. Councilman Pat Reasinger voted against it.
According to a copy of Suplizio’s city manager contract obtained by the Courier Express, under the “termination of agreement” section, it reads, in part: “In the event that the city elects to terminate this agreement, the city shall pay to employee a lump sum cash payment equal to the balance of the salary remaining due for the remaining term of this contract, together with vacation benefits and accumulated sick days earned to the date of termination and shall make all retirement contributions earned by employee to the date of termination.”
There is not a morality clause in the copy of the contract obtained.
Suplizio’s city manager contract went into effect on March 9, 2015 with a term of 10 years.
“We’re moving forward with terminating Mr. Suplizio,” Walsh said when council continued to be asked for clarity.
Aughenbaugh then made a motion to advertise for the city manager position in “preparation for termination.”
Interim city Manager Chris Nasuti was “strongly urged to apply” for the position in the motion.
Reasinger, the only vote against advertising the position, said he believed Nasuti should just be offered the job.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.