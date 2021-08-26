DuBOIS — Jason Gray told DuBois City Council Monday why he and the Gray Family Foundation are underwriting a public meeting prior to the Nov. 2 general election regarding the ballot question on consolidating the city and Sandy Township into one municipality.
Gray and his wife Libby attended the regular council meeting. He cited two main reasons he has arranged for the Pennsylvania Economy League to hold another meeting and provide information on the consolidation issue.
The benefits, he said, have not changed; short-term tax relief and long-term economic growth for the entire community.
Two issues concern him, however:
- Meager attendance at a public meeting earlier this year, and
- A change in the process for considering consolidation.
The city council and township supervisors agreed to share the cost of the PEL’s study of the consolidation. The township supervisors withdrew after a majority of them concluded there isn’t sufficient public support to continue.
Concerned citizens joined forces in a petition drive that gathered enough signatures to place the issue on the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Clearfield County Board of Elections officially approved the question of consolidation to be placed on ballots in the city and township come November.
A majority of voters in each municipality must separately agree to consolidation for it to take place.
The PEL process that would have taken place had the supervisors not withdrawn their support, and consolidation had passed in a vote, would have created a committee to recommend a Home Rule Charter form of government for the new municipality.
If the question, as presented on the citizens’ petition, is approved in November, the new municipality would operate as a Third Class City, as DuBois does now.
Supporters of consolidation say Home Rule will allow the new municipality to tailor a government that best meets its needs.
Details of when and where the public meeting will be announced later.
FOI request
City Solicitor Toni Cherry said the city has received and will comply with a Freedom of Information request from Kristen Vida for copies of the city’s current contract with Advanced Disposal as well as previous contracts.
Maple Avenue bid
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. was awarded the bid for the Maple Avenue Turnback project in the amount of $3,225,000.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said Dave Roman Excavating is nearing completion of the main water line and lateral line replacements in that area. That work could be completed as soon as two or three weeks. “The light at the end of the tunnel is visible,” Suplizo said.
Once that work is finished, Hawbaker can get started on the street work.
The sidewalks portion of the project, which is also underway, is due for completion by the end of October.
Power outage
Police Chief Blaine Clark said officers responded quickly Monday and kept traffic moving when a power outage darkened large sections of the city, including traffic lights near and along Liberty Boulevard.
Power was restored by late Monday afternoon.
CDBG hearing
The first of two public hearings on the city’s FY 2022 Community Development Block Grant allocation was held prior to Monday’s meeting.
The city will receive $317,899. The next hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
The majority of CDBG money must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents through a number of initiatives, including blight elimination and economic development.
Deed signed
Designated city officials signed a deed conveying ownership of 1.7 acres of city-owned land near Dr. Doolittle’s to Dr. Jeffrey Rice.
Revival planned
At Thursday’s work session, the council approved a Community for Unity request to use DuBois City Park Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, for a Lord of the Harvest Revival service.
‘Tiny Homes’
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo shared information from John Farr of Habitat for Humanity regarding a new initiative the group will be pursuing.
“We have discovered a large population of people, living in subpar conditions yet unable to afford a typical Habitat home. With this challenge before us, we began working to lay plans for a tiny homes initiative that would provide a great number of people safe, clean housing at an even more affordable cost.
“If this comes to fruition as we imagine,” he continued, “we believe this will change the face of housing in our community!”
Bernardo urged the city to stay abreast of developments in this respect.
Next meeting
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the council chamber in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
The city office and garage will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.