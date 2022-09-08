DuBOIS — Members of DuBois City Council and city staff shared fond remembrances of Frances “Fran” Lias, the city’s administrative secretary for 36 years, during Tuesday’s regular council meeting. Lias passed away recently at age 86.
Her son, Carl “Doc” Lias was on hand to accept a resolution of condolence on behalf of Fran’s family.
With smiles on their faces, laughter in their voice and tears in their eyes, her friends and colleagues remembered her as efficient, affable, loving and humorous.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said, “Fran loved the city with all her heart. This world needs more like her. She touched so many peoples’ lives.”
City Solicitor Toni Cherry remembered her as not only a “dear friend” but as a mentor who taught her much about municipal government when Cherry became city solicitor in 1989.
“She was first, last and always dedicated to this city,” Cherry said. “I owe her a great debt and will miss her greatly.” She added that to the extent she is able to be a city solicitor, it is in no small part because of Fran Lias.
They’ll miss the card games, peanut brittle, Christmas Eve and greeting cards, but all who offered remembrances agreed that it’s Fran they’ll miss most.
Sewage plant financing
An ordinance that will enable the City of DuBois to issue a general obligation bond for the construction of a new sewage treatment plant and accessories was passed at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
Council Bill 1967 allows the city to incur up to $86,117,897 for the work. The up-front financing will be provided by the state’s PennVEST agency through a grant and loan package.
A public hearing was held prior to the regular council meeting. There was no public input.
Reservoir level down
One day after about half of Pennsylvania was placed under a drought watch, the city council learned during last Thursday’s work session that its reservoir is more than a foot below the spillway.
Engineer Chris Nasuti said the level is 15 inches below, but just two years ago at this time, it was 21 inches low. “We’re OK,” he said. “We have lots of reserve.”
The state issued the drought watch for the eastern two-thirds of the state, including Clearfield County. Residents are asked to voluntarily reduce water usage by 5-10 percent per day, which is equivalent to 3-6 gallons.
Elk and Jefferson counties are not included in the watch at this time.
Music Fest finale
The grand finale of the annual Music Fest concert series at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in City Park took place recently. It was hosted by the city, which provided 600 hot dogs, 600 napkins, 600 chips, two large containers of ketchup and mustard, 16 gallons of lemonade, 3 gallons of sauce and 1,000 cartons of strawberries.
Sewage plan OK’d
The council approved a request from Sandy Township for sewage planning for Rusty Gate Apartments on Chestnut Street and 14th streets. It will have 22 multi-family units. Sewage usage is projected to be 8,800 gallons per day. The sewage tap fee has yet to be determined. The development will be located between Adamson Funeral Chapel and Nelson’s Golden Years home.
Maple Avenue
Construction work on Maple Avenue is “on schedule” and officials hope to pave between Third and 10th streets during the weekend of Sept. 18. Landscaping is also expected to be finished this year. Motorists are advised to “proceed with caution” through the work area.
Creek dredging
The dredging of Sandy Lick Creek is about 50 percent complete and looks “beautiful.”
Liberty Boulevard
The construction at the top of Liberty Boulevard has entered Phase II with work on the sidewalk wall underway along with clearing the hillside of overgrowth. That project was described as “fabulous.”
Challenger Field
Work at Challenger Field is underway and is said to look “sharp.”
Flood control
All embankments along the flood control project have been trimmed and looks “great.” An Army Corps of Engineers inspector walked the entire length last week. A report on his findings is forthcoming.
Railroad crossings
The “hump” on the recently completed work on the railroad crossing on Long Avenue will be tapered to make it less jolting.
Work on railroad crossings at Liberty Boulevard and Division Street will take place next year.
League of Cities
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo will be the city’s voting delegate at the League of Cities annual meeting in Pittsburgh Oct. 6-9. Planning Commission Chairwoman Nancy Moore will be the alternate delegate.
Truck dumped
The city disposed of a 2013 dump truck through Municibid online for $22,800.
K-9 training
Police Chief Blaine Clark said several K-9 and their handlers from area police departments will be in the city on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, for training exercises.
Meetings
The council’s next work session will convene at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The council and the Sandy Township Supervisors will meet in joint session to conduct consolidation-related business at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the city building. Immediately after that meeting, the council will meet in regular session.