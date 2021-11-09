CURWENSVILLE — For more than 30 years, Clearfield County’s high school football players and their families have been garnering funds with a mission of eradicating cancer.
Sunday, the 31st annual Mr. Gridiron banquet and awards presentation, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, Curwensville.
Mitchell Drahushak of DuBois Area High School was named 2021 Mr. Gridiron, earning the event's top honor.
Select athletes from seven Clearfield County schools were the honored guests. ACS Community Manager Susan Babik told the approximately 75 guests the event is held annually to recognize Mr. Gridiron candidates who are chosen by their coaches to represent their respective schools and the athletes’ families who assist them in meeting the goal of raising funds for ACS programs such as Rides to Recovery and Hope Lodge, cancer research and preventative education.
“This is a great program,” Babik said, noting since 2008 through the present, Mr. Gridiron’s participants have raised more than $100,000. She spoke about the many professional sports that partner with ACS to raise funds for cancer programs and research but said Clearfield County’s fundraiser is older than these.
“This is the 31st year for Mr. Gridiron. Clearfield County is ahead of its time in its partnership with ACS and raising funds to fight cancer,” she explained.
Babik thanked the 24 football players from Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Glendale, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch, who participated in the 2021 fundraiser and for their dedication to raising funds. Babi said with all contributions combined, the 2021 program raised nearly $11,000.
“Together we are making a difference,” Babik said.
Also recognized Sunday with Drahushak was first runner-up Solomon “Suds” Dubler of Glendale High School, second runner-up Braden Roy of DAHS, and third runner-up Karson Kline of Clearfield Area High School.
Other participants include: Clearfield - Oliver Billotte, Joshua Steele, and Hayden Kovalick; Curwensville - Brennen Moore, Collin Jacobson and Andrew Freyer; DuBois - Austin Mitchell; Glendale - Ethan Cavalet and Gage Wright; Moshannon Valley - Nikolai Hansel, David Honan, Nikolaus Smeal and Ethan Webb; Philipsburg-Osceola - Luke Hughes, Aaron Eichenlaug and Matt Martin; and West Branch - Jackson Croyle, Parker Johnson, Billy Bumbarger and Chase Evans.
Guest speakers were ACS Voices of Hope, Joe and Roben Daghir of St. Marys. Roben Daghir was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and Joe Daghir with colon cancer several years later.
Each spoke about their journey in battling the disease and how their treatment and recovery had changed their lives.
Both encouraged the young men to use their gifts to benefit others and adversity to empower their work to serve others.
After speaking, Joe Daghir asked for moments of silence. One was for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families and caregivers. The other for veterans as Veterans Day is Thursday.