DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Firemen’s Games continued Wednesday evening at Tannery Dam with the “Sink the Tub” competition.
After winning “Battle of the Barrel” to kick things off Tuesday, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 took a commanding lead in the overall standings, posting the fastest combined time of two runs Wednesday.
Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 placed second, followed by Fourth Ward No. 4 in third, Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5 in fourth and J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3 in fifth.
Friendship leads the overall standings with 10 points, while Volunteer has seven, Goodwill has six, Fourth Ward has four and J.E. DuBois has three.
The games conclude tonight with the “Standing Pump” competition at the DuBois Area High School at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete.