DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has announced the participants in this year’s Firemen’s Parade as part of the 30th anniversary Community Days celebration. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Adrian Fire Co.
- Bennetts Valley Ambulance
- Bigfoot Country Radio 102.1/101.3
- Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance
- Brockway High School Band
- Brockway Vol. Hose Company
- Brookville Vol. Fire Company
- CenClear
- Charlie’s Pub
- Christ the King Manor
- Clearfield County Democratic Committee
- Curwensville Golden Tide Sr. High Band
- Curwensville Jr. High School Band
- DuBois Area Color Guard
- DuBois Area High School Band
- DuBois Area Youth Football Renegades
- DuBois City Fire Chiefs
- DuBois City Honarary Past Chief Lou Emrick
- DuBois City Mayor Eddie Walsh and city council
- DuBois City Police Department
- DuBois EMS
- DuBois YMCA
- Falls Creek Vol. Fire Company
- Fort Leboeuf
- Fourth Ward
- Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, Inc.
- Friendship
- Golden Triangle’s Performance Ensemble
- Goodwill
- Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corp.
- Habitat for Humanity
- Homer Center
- Hope Fire Company
- Iroquois Jr./Sr. Band
- J. E. DuBois Hose Company
- J. E. DuBois Hose Company ladder cart
- Jaffa oriental band
- Keystone Regiment Drum & Bugle Corp.
- Kittanning Firemen’s Band
- KMA Remarketing Corp.
- Landscape One of DuBois, Inc.
- Lil’vette Unit Jaffa Shrine
- Luthersburg Youth Baseball Association
- Magical World of Dancing Horses
- Marion Center Area Jr./Sr. High School
- North Point Fire Co.
- Northcoast Brass Company
- Northern Appalachian Film Collective
- Northern Bedford County High School Band
- Oklahoma Civil Defense
- Paint and Play School
- Phillipsburg-Osceola Area School District
- Pinecroft Vol. Fire Company
- Pop 93.1/95.9 Radio
- Priority First Federal Credit Union
- Purchase Line
- Rest, Inc.
- Salvation Army
- Sgt William L. Dixon Detachment Marine Corp.
- Steel City Ambassador Drum and Bugle Corp.
- Sykesville Vol. Fire Dept.
- Union Township Fire Company
- US Air Force
- Volunteers
- West Sandy Fire Co.
- Wheels of Hope
- WOKW 102.9 FM
- WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center