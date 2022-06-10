DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has announced the participants in this year’s Firemen’s Parade as part of the 30th anniversary Community Days celebration. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. Saturday.

  • Adrian Fire Co.
  • Bennetts Valley Ambulance
  • Bigfoot Country Radio 102.1/101.3
  • Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance
  • Brockway High School Band
  • Brockway Vol. Hose Company
  • Brookville Vol. Fire Company
  • CenClear
  • Charlie’s Pub
  • Christ the King Manor
  • Clearfield County Democratic Committee
  • Curwensville Golden Tide Sr. High Band
  • Curwensville Jr. High School Band
  • DuBois Area Color Guard
  • DuBois Area High School Band
  • DuBois Area Youth Football Renegades
  • DuBois City Fire Chiefs
  • DuBois City Honarary Past Chief Lou Emrick
  • DuBois City Mayor Eddie Walsh and city council
  • DuBois City Police Department
  • DuBois EMS
  • DuBois YMCA
  • Falls Creek Vol. Fire Company
  • Fort Leboeuf
  • Fourth Ward
  • Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, Inc.
  • Friendship
  • Golden Triangle’s Performance Ensemble
  • Goodwill
  • Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corp.
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Homer Center
  • Hope Fire Company
  • Iroquois Jr./Sr. Band
  • J. E. DuBois Hose Company
  • J. E. DuBois Hose Company ladder cart
  • Jaffa oriental band
  • Keystone Regiment Drum & Bugle Corp.
  • Kittanning Firemen’s Band
  • KMA Remarketing Corp.
  • Landscape One of DuBois, Inc.
  • Lil’vette Unit Jaffa Shrine
  • Luthersburg Youth Baseball Association
  • Magical World of Dancing Horses
  • Marion Center Area Jr./Sr. High School
  • North Point Fire Co.
  • Northcoast Brass Company
  • Northern Appalachian Film Collective
  • Northern Bedford County High School Band
  • Oklahoma Civil Defense
  • Paint and Play School
  • Phillipsburg-Osceola Area School District
  • Pinecroft Vol. Fire Company
  • Pop 93.1/95.9 Radio
  • Priority First Federal Credit Union
  • Purchase Line
  • Rest, Inc.
  • Salvation Army
  • Sgt William L. Dixon Detachment Marine Corp.
  • Steel City Ambassador Drum and Bugle Corp.
  • Sykesville Vol. Fire Dept.
  • Union Township Fire Company
  • US Air Force
  • Volunteers
  • West Sandy Fire Co.
  • Wheels of Hope
  • WOKW 102.9 FM
  • WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center

