DUBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championships took place Saturday at the DuBois Country Club with five of the six members of Team 814 coming away with wins in their matches.
Dalton Reasinger won against Jacob Watt of WPAL Boyce AC in a semifinal match. T.J. Weaver won against Sinceer Sellers of 2XL Buffalo in a non-tournament match. Marcus Williams won against Juan Hernandez of Butler Cubs in a semifinal match. Anthony Ferguson won against Luke Grizzle of Board’s Boxing in a non-tournament match. Finally, Aviana Gillaugh won against Isabella Constantino of Jack’s Boxing Gym in a championship match.
Gillaugh will move on to box in the state championship in Philadelphia later. Those who won semifinal matches will have another round of fighting in Pittsburgh to make it to states. This will be a first for Gillaugh, as she doesn’t usually have an opponent to fight in the Golden Gloves.
Her coach and father, Gregg Gillaugh, said it was an emotional moment when she won.
“We’ve never had this opportunity before because she was always a walk over, so you don’t get those opportunities when you don’t fight. For us it’s just an emotional moment. We know it’s going to be a lot of hard work and training in the coming weeks,” Gillaugh said.
Cooper Harris lost his match against Shane Alwahami of Erie Boxing Academy in a semifinal match.
WPAL owner Aaron Beatty said this was the best Golden Gloves yet.
“(It was) a fantastic showing out of Team 814,” said Beatty.
Gillaugh also partners with Beatty at WPAL on the Team 814 boxing program. He also agreed the night was a great success.
“It was actually more than we could’ve hoped for, all the fighters did an incredible job. They fought from their heart,” Gillaugh said.
For one fighter, 13-year-old Reasinger, this was his first real fight since he started boxing.
Reasinger said he “didn’t really realize” the crowd when it was his turn to get in the ring.
“Overall, we’re really proud of everybody and how they did. They train so hard to compete,” Beatty said.