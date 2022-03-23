DuBOIS — The DuBois Historical Society recently hosted Marcia Biederman, author of “A Mighty Force,” a book that details the life of Dr. Elizabeth O. Hayes who led the fight for better living and working conditions for the miners and their families living in Force in the mid 1940s.
Hayes — affectionately known as "Dr. Betty" — feared an outbreak of typhoid from contaminated water sources, but Shawmut Coal Company, which owned the hastily constructed company houses and outdoor privies which were the cause of the contamination, refused to make any improvements. Dr. Betty led the battle to clean up the affected areas that resulted in a five-month strike by the miners that attracted national attention.
Biederman spoke animatedly to a capacity crowd, the largest attendance recorded at any function hosted by the Society. Several relatives of Dr. Betty were in attendance, including Sara Lambert Bloom who drove all the way from Maine for the event.
The author did extensive research by reading scores of newspapers, interviewing descendants, reading letters written by Hayes’s opponents, union files, court records, and mining company data. “I just loved doing the research, uncovering as much as I could about this virtually unknown remarkable woman,” Biederman said.
Biederman is a finalist for Book of the Year for Biography by Foreword (Magazine) Indie. The winner will be announced in June. A Mighty Girl website lists “A Mighty Force” as a best book about strong women for adults. She is currently working on a new book, “Dr. and Mrs. Doctor,” which is a true crime nonfiction book concerning the mystery of a dismembered body found in a Connecticut pond in 1898. It is scheduled for publication in 2023 by Chicago Review Press.
“A Mighty Force” is available at H.W. Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall or on Amazon.