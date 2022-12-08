DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is preparing to host two — perhaps three — new baseball tournaments.
Mayor Ed Walsh said during Monday’s city council meeting that innkeepers could realize between 1,200 and 1,800 room nights if all three come to the city.
Those events would be in addition to the State Senior Little League tournament and the Small College Baseball and Softball World Series, among others, that already call DuBois home.
Water line break
City crews struggled to repair a 12-inch water line break along Route 255 Monday afternoon. The line is estimated to be about 100 years old and was located “deep,” which made repairs more difficult. About 99 percent of customers had been restored as of Monday evening.
Benches available
The city will have benches available for memorials along the new walkway at the top of Liberty Boulevard at East DuBois Avenue.
Anyone interested in purchasing a bench should call the city building for more information. The estimated cost of a bench is $3,500.
Santa’s back
The 35-foot high Santa Claus that was buffeted by high winds over the weekend on the new wall and waterfall on the north end of the Boulevard has been reaffixed.
School officer
Suplizio said the city and township police departments are responding to a request from DuBois Area Catholic School to provide a police officer at the school. Details are still being worked out.
Budget hearing
Prior to Monday’s council meeting, the first of two public hearings was held on the proposed 2023 city budget and property tax levy. Tax levels will not increase. The second hearing will be held at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Final adoption is expected at the regular council meeting that follows.
The council’s next work session will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the council chambers at the city building.