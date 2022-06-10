CLEARFIELD — James William Douglas, 18, of DuBois, who was arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling this week at Central Court.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 30 at approximately 10:30 a.m. a state trooper was observing I-80 westbound near mile marker 122 and was using radar when he checked a Hyundai Santa Fe in the left lane traveling at 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly did not slow down.
The trooper had to travel at 132 mph to catch up to the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The license plate revealed it was registered to a Buick.
The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed traveling at approximately 95 mph.
The trooper went in the right lane and pulled beside the suspect in an attempt to identify the driver, but the driver allegedly concealed his identity by looking to the left and pulling down the passenger side sun visor.
Another state trooper deployed a spike strip at mile marker 116 which successfully hit the right front tire.
The vehicle continued traveling west and slowed to approximately 60 mph.
The suspect exited the highway at exit 111 and traveled north on State Route 1453 and turned onto Four Mile Road. A trooper used a specific maneuver to stop the vehicle and take Douglas into custody.
Douglas allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana within 12 hours and he showed signs of impairment. Marijuana was found in his pocket, according to the affidavit.
The VIN number of the vehicle was examined and it was discovered the vehicle was stolen, police said.
Douglas was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Douglas is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and possession of a small amount of marijuana — ungraded misdemeanors, and 28 summary traffic offenses.
Douglas remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.