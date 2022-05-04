REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly accepting payment for HVAC work, and failing to complete the job.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Joseph Edward Manners, 55, including theft by deception –third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Manners accepted a check from the victim for $7,681.73. Manners accepted this check on June 3, 2021. The check was made payable to Manners for the purchase of material needed to complete the installation of an HVAC system at the victim’s home.
On April 26, 2022, the victim reported Manners had still not provided the materials needed to complete the work as agreed on.
The victim also alleged no work has been initiated at the home related to the installation of the HVAC system. The victim provided police with documentation of a sales invoice dated May 27, 2021 and a copy of the check dated June 3, 2021.
Manners has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.