DuBOIS – Del Spafford, of DuBois, was recently honored with the Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve James M. Roche Spirit of Volunteerism Award, the highest volunteer award given by the Department of Defense office. Spafford continues to serve more than 35 years as an ESGR volunteer.
Pennsylvania ESGR Vice Chair Susan Robertson hosted an event to congratulate Spafford for being recognized with a proclamation presented by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Thompson read his proclamation for the record in the U.S. House of Representatives, recognizing Spafford’s 30 years of service to the nation as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and his continued dedication as an ESGR volunteer.
On May 26, Thompson traveled to DuBois to attend the PA ESGR North West Area quarterly meeting to recognize and thank Spafford for his service to the nation. Thompson read and presented his proclamation to Spafford and commented about his outstanding military career and ESGR volunteer service. Spafford thanked the congressman for his recognition and expressed his appreciation to all the members of the North West Area team for all their continued support.
The Roche award is named for James M. Roche, who served several years as the ESGR national chair after retiring as chief executive officer and chairman of the board at General Motors Corporation. A past quote attributed Roche reads, “Anybody who achieves a top position in an organization owes a debt of some kind. If you have a talent and you have your health, you should help others.”
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within DoD. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.
For more information about ESGR outreach programs, or ESGR volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil/PA.