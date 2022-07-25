REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a foot chase and search through Reynoldsville Borough for riding a motorcycle erratically.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Isaac Daniel Krause, 19, of DuBois, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers –third degree felony, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, simple assault –all second degree misdemeanors, careless driving, use improper class of license, two counts of driving without insurance, and driving without a valid inspection –summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Reynoldsville Borough Police were called for a report of a man riding wheelies on a motorcycle near North 4th Street and East Main Street. The caller allegedly showed the officer video of Krause on the motorcycle when they arrived in the area.
The officer went back on patrol and later saw Krause riding the motorcycle again on 4th Street, and attempted a traffic stop. Krause allegedly accelerated down the street and failed to stop at several stop signs. The officer ended the pursuit for safety reasons because Krause almost hit a pedestrian and another vehicle, according to the report.
Police were later notified of Krause’s location at residence in the borough. While responding, the officer saw him on a mountain bike riding towards them. The officer pulled over and attempted to take Krause into custody. When he saw the officer, he allegedly got off the bike and started walking.
The officer allegedly told Krause he had to come with them, and Krause knocked the officer to the ground and attempted to run. The officer kept a hold of Krause’s shirt and he began to drag the officer as he attempted to run. The officer then lost their grip and began following Krause with the patrol car, according to the report.
Members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and state police arrived as backup to help with the apprehension. The borough officer followed Krause for a time until losing sight of him when he entered the back door of a restaurant.
Police later spotted Krause crossing East Main Street and again began to pursue him. After another short chase, the DuBois police K-9 Ace was brought to help with the search. He was apprehended a short time later.
Officer learned the motorcycle Krause was riding was not registered and did not have a valid inspection or insurance. He also did not have a license for the motorcycle.
Krause is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.