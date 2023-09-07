DuBOIS — Attention, Martin’s shoppers. The gas station located in the parking lot of the DuBois grocery store is about to temporarily close.
As posted on numerous signs around the Hoover Avenue property, the Martin’s fueling station will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 11 for a remodel. The project is scheduled to take seven weeks, with anticipated completion in late October, according to Ashley Flower, public relations manager for the Giant Company.
Flower said the remodel includes new piping, dispensers, hanging hardware, kiosk building, containment sumps and signage featuring Martin’s new branding.
So, what can shoppers do with all those points they use to save money on gas?
“As an alternative and to help with the inconvenience, from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20, customers will see a message on their receipt telling them that they can redeem 300 CHOICE points at the Service Desk to receive a 5% off receipt printed coupon,” Flower explained. “The coupon will be good for a few weeks after Oct. 20 to allow time for use. Customers can redeem for as many coupons as they’d like so long as they have the points. Details and limits on qualifying products will be listed on the coupon itself.
“Customers with digital accounts can also redeem CHOICE points for grocery dollars (100 points gets $1 off groceries) and special offers,” Flower said.