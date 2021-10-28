DuBOIS — Mayor Ed Walsh and three of his DuBois City Council colleagues stunned those at Monday’s council meeting by announcing that they will not vote in favor of consolidating the city and Sandy Township in next week’s election.
Walsh along with Councilwomen Diane Bernardo and Shannon Gabriel and Councilman Shane Dietz stressed that they fully support the consolidation of the two municipalities at some point under the proper circumstances, but were adamant that the question presented on the Nov. 2 ballot is not the right way forward.
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was excused from the meeting.
The city and township collaborated on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
Then, the supervisors reversed course and pulled the plug on further support from the township, citing insufficient support from residents.
In response, a group of consolidation supporters collected enough signatures through petitions to put the question on the ballot and the PEL provided additional information in the form of a study and two public meetings.
The original PEL process would have created a committee to recommend a Home Rule Charter form of government for the new municipality.
Walsh said the lack of specificity in the ballot question is a major concern. He added that if the question is approved, city residents will be “hammered” by higher water rates.
In order for the municipalities to consolidate, the question must be passed separately by a majority of voters in the city and in the township, rather than a combined vote tally.
Bernardo said the process is “putting the horse behind the cart.”
Gabriel said the current form “is not in the best interests of the city at this time.”
“The way we’re going about this is not right,” Dietz added.
The ballot question asks: “Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”