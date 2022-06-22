DuBOIS — Lifesaving efforts were recognized during a recent DuBois City Council work session.
The city’s K-9 police drug dog, Ace, suffered a medical emergency April 18 that Officer Zayne Rhed recognized as potentially life-threatening. He sped to Metzger Animal Hospital in State College, where Dr. Anne Granite, Roger Miller and several other staff members saved Ace’s life.
Police Chief Blaine Clark presented citations to Granite and Miller, who were in attendance. Their actions were termed “immediate, courageous, brave and compassionate” and “will never be forgotten.”
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel presented a plaque to Rhed for his reaction “in saving his partner’s life.” She said the council is proud that Rhed and Ace are “making a difference in getting drugs and criminals off the streets of DuBois.” Chief Clark noted that Ace is “back in full service.”
Ace, a Belgian Malinois, joined the DuBois City Police Department in 2020.