DuBOIS –The inflation spiral that has impacted consumers and economists this year might end up adding DuBois motorists to its list.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti told the DuBois City Council at its work session Thursday that bids for this year’s paving project came in about 67 percent higher than expected.
Nasuti will make a recommendation at Monday’s council on what to do with the three bids that were received, and the council took no action Thursday.
The project may be re-bid in hope of getting more affordable prices next spring.
Sewer plant
There was some good news concerning plans for a new sewage treatment plant. Those bids came in higher than anticipated several months ago and left the city in a precarious position with regard to paying for the work.
The combined grant-loan packaged offered by the state’s PennVEST Authority would have left customers with the prospect of higher rates.
However, Nasuti reported that PennVEST has reworked the financing package by raising the grant amount and extending the term of the 1 percent loan from 20 years to 30.
That may keep rates close to what they are now.
East DuBois Avenue work
Only one bid was received for Phase 2 of the East DuBois Avenue sidewalk project, and the council awarded the contract to Dave Roman Excavating for $852,397.
Water line work
The city will seek bids for two water line projects; one on West Weber Avenue and the other on Spring Avenue. The West Weber work will replace a 4-inch line with an 8-inch one while a 12-inch line will replace the 4-inch line on West Weber.
Cleanup work
Mayor Ed Walsh was authorized to sign a contract with Cochran & Zandi Lumber for milling and cleanup of undergrowth on a 64-acre tract at the city’s well property in Sandy and Union townships. The city could realize $10,000 to $20,000 from the work.
Cosmetology property
Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell said the city has received the deed for the former PA College of Cosmetology property on Brady Street. It was acquired at a Clearfield County judicial sale. Mitchell said work will begin to market the property in order to restore it to the tax rolls.
The city is also looking for a contractor to put a roof on the former Tommy D’s property at the corner of Brady Street and West Washington Avenue so it can be developed.
Lantern Walk
The DuBois Area Historical Society requested and was granted the placement of concessions and signs to slow traffic in front of the society’s building and the Fort Worth Restaurant on West Long Avenue from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for the annual Lantern Walk.
Newspaper thanked
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo thanked the Courier Express and staff writer Elaine Haskins for their efforts on behalf of the annual Relay for Life. Bernardo said that without the newspaper’s work, the event would not have been nearly as successful as it was.
“Keep Off”
The city will send a registered letter to a resident who lives near the city reservoir and water plan, to stop trespassing and keep off the city’s property or face prosecution for trespassing.
The action is in response to an incident Wednesday to which city and Sandy Township police responded.
Closed meeting
Following Thursday’s work session, the council adjourned to a closed meeting to discuss a land sale.
Open meetings
The council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The combined 10-member board of the city’s and township’s elected officials will not meet Monday. Its next meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 15.
The city Planning Commission’s meeting on Wednesday has been canceled.
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, with the next council meeting on Monday, Aug. 15.