DuBOIS –The City of DuBois will pursue more loan money from the state and a longer payoff term to bridge the gap in projected and actual costs for its new wastewater treatment plant.
Bids came in about $27 million more than expected.
At Thursday’s City Council work session, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city will look to the state’s PENNVEST financing authority. The two are working together to identify a way forward that will temper the effects on rates customers pay.
There were six bids associated with the project. City Engineer Chris Nasuti suggested that the council rejects bids 1-5, combine them into one bid and re-bid the work. The contracts for bids 1-4 will be extended from 545 days to 760 to allow for construction of a new bridge and access road.
Bid No. 6, the Coke Hill collection system replacement, is separate from the others and will be awarded in July.
The council approved Nasuti’s suggestions.
Grants sought
Suplizio said officials met with Rick Vilella of the state Department of Economic Development relative to more grant money as the consolidation process between the city and Sandy Township continues.
Suplizio said applications will be submitted to remodel the existing city building and build two new fire houses.
Monday meeting
The 10-member consolidation committee made up of elected officials from the two municipalities will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the city building to consider any consolidation-related business.
Once that meeting concludes, the city council and township supervisors will hold their separate second regular meetings of the month.
Legal matter
City Solicitor Toni Cherry met with the council in a closed meeting after the work session to discuss a legal matter.