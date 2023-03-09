DuBOIS — An effort by the DuBois Redevelopment Authority could add some natural beauty to Maple Avenue.
According to a presentation by member Pat Reasinger at a recent DuBois City Council meeting, the redevelopment authority is currently in the process of asking property owners along Maple Avenue if they would allow a tree to be planted on their private land.
With the help of Penn State Extension, about 60 locations have been selected as possible planting sites, all of which would require the permission of the landowner.
“These trees will be planted on private property, not public property,” Reasinger explained.
The project is also dependent on securing grant funding from the state, which city officials plan to apply for this spring.
Reasinger said if the grant is successful, planting would likely start in the spring of 2024.
This effort came about after at least 60 rotting trees were cut down along Maple Avenue to install new sidewalks and a water line.
“We’ll take care of them for the first 10 years,” Reasinger said. “We’ll make sure they’re shaped right and then let nature take its course from there.”
The types of trees to be planted has not been decided, with collaboration continuing with members of Penn State Extension. Reasinger noted various species of trees could be planted depending on factors such as sunlight and soil.
So far, Reasinger said the early response from property owners has been mixed.
“We hope people go along with it,” Reasinger said. “We want these trees to be here for 100 years.”
If grant funding is secured, the redevelopment authority hopes to lead a similar effort along Main Street, with a tentative outline to plant around 40 trees there.
“We want to do Maple Avenue first, then Main Street,” Reasinger explained. “We’re thinking probably 60 (trees) on Maple and 40 on Main.”
If the grant application is not successful, the redevelopment authority will have to explore other funding options to move the projects forward.
“I think it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said. “We encourage the planting of trees.”