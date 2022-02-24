DuBOIS — The various layers of consolidating DuBois and Sandy Township will rely on specific procedures.
That concept headlined Wednesday's DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee meeting, considering whether certain parameters were necessary to guide discussions.
For the process of consolidation, three separate "groups" have been created — a 10-person DuBois/Sandy Joint Board (elected officials of city council and board of supervisors); a nine-person DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee (appointed by the joint board); and six subcommittees (created by the consolidation committee) including police, fire, administration, public works, finance and zoning.
Ultimately, the joint board is the only group with the authority to approve an eventual agreement. The consolidation committee, which met Wednesday, will provide recommendations for that agreement, and the subcommittees report to the consolidation committee to form those recommendations. Therefore, a proverbial power structure is created of joint board, consolidation committee, subcommittees.
Considering the consolidation committee's responsibility of drafting an agreement for the joint board — in conjunction with a consultant — by August, questions were raised regarding how broad the subcommittees should be aiming for in terms of budgets, etc., knowing the joint board may not sign off.
"We've been made aware that some subcommittees are really unsure of what the joint board really wants them to focus on," township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. "For example, we've heard rumors that people want to add more staff or build a Taj Mahal building, and we don't really have any parameters set by the joint board. So we have these subcommittees going off and doing what they feel is the best thing, but at the end of the day, we don't want them to get to the finish line, which is the joint board, and then be shut down at that point."
Arbaugh, who is also the administration subcommittee chairman, acknowledged the township supervisors on the joint board are not in favor of any tax increase right now. So, hypothetically, if the consolidation committee proposes an agreement that includes a tax increase, the supervisors may oppose. Aware of this, Arbaugh asked if parameters should be set by the joint board rather than subcommittees and the consolidation committee possibly spending months working on a proposal that could be shot down.
"It's the 10-member elected officials that are going to make the ultimate decisions," Arbaugh said. "Do we want to spin our wheels on something that's not going to make it through?"
"I think that we're looking at building an efficient and well-run operation here," Joe Mitchell, chairman of the finance subcommittee, said. "I think we gotta concentrate on what our city needs to do, our new municipality needs to look like, and back into the budget that way, realizing efficiencies where you can. I don't think you can put a number on what you're designing when you're trying to look at an overall picture of what's going on at this point."
Richard Whitaker, chairman of the consolidation committee, reinforced the procedure of recommendations and updates coming from the consolidation committee to the joint board, and not the other way around.
"Most of the people sitting here seem pretty intelligent, and I think they understand there will be some give and take down the road," Whitaker said. "I have no problems with dreaming a little bit. I'd rather come in a little high than a little low. I don't think we have to be real tight at this point in time, but there probably will have to be some adjustments going forward."
One of the rumors addressed involved staffing of a consolidated police department, with those discussions — like all others by the subcommittees — still in the very early stages.
"Somebody that hears a snippet of a conversation of a subcommittee, can't necessarily jump to a conclusion that we're going to have 100 more police officers and they get the entire budget," Mitchell said. "I think everybody that I've talked to across the board on all the different subcommittees, they're all looking at efficiencies and maximization of their budgets at this point. We can't stifle good conversation."
"I agree with everything that everybody's said ... I think that we have a pretty good time constraint on us to get things to the consultants," said Kevin Salandra, township supervisor and committee member. "And I agree with Shawn that you don't want to be going down the wrong road and have to do an about-face because we can't get something by the 10-member board. Is now the appropriate time that we should have some of these subcommittee chairs update the 10-member board?"
Whitaker said he would want updates to come directly from him or the solicitor, but would invite the joint board to contact a subcommittee chair for more details.
"But at this time, our expectations are to get them (joint board) a complete report by Aug. 15. If they ask for something before then, that's different, you'll (Whitaker) get the notice and you'll let us know," Dan Kohlhepp, zoning chair and committee member, asked.
"Absolutely. That's the way it's supposed to work," Whitaker responded.