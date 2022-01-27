DuBOIS — The lengthy process of consolidating the City of DuBois and Sandy Township took another step forward Wednesday, with the first official meeting of the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee at the city building.
Richard Whitaker was nominated as chairperson of the nine-person committee, with members unanimously appointing him to the position. Whitaker is well known for his dedication as a pastor and director in Treasure Lake.
Other members of the consolidation committee are DuBois Mayor Edward Walsh, township Supervisor Kevin Salandra, city Engineer Chris Nasuti, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell and Daniel Kohlhepp.
Wednesday’s meeting allowed for public introductions of several parties that will be involved in the process, including Rick Vilello of the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“It really is an honor for me to be here today. This doesn’t happen everyday in Pennsylvania,” Vilello said. “I know the challenges that you guys are going to go through, and have to go through in a very quick time. Not everybody in the room was supportive of what’s gonna happen. I’m aware of that.
“The future is what we make it. And what you guys are doing is laying that groundwork,” Vilello continued. “DCED believes in this process, believes in you and what the outcome can mean for the future.”
Vilello also mentioned the $200,000 grant the municipalities have been awarded for consolidation, saying it “helps to hopefully smooth out some of the speed bumps.”
Adam Shienvold of Eckert Seamans, which will serve as the consultant for the project in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Economic League, introduced his team’s vision and role in the process.
“We are very excited to be a part of this,” Shienvold said. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often. And making it happen is why we’re here. We want this to be successful. Our investment is in your communities to make this a success.”
Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis and Gabriel, served as the solicitor of Wednesday’s meeting.
“I agree with what Mr. Vilello said, this is an enormous opportunity, a wonderful opportunity, for you to set a new path and to create the future for this community,” Gabriel said. “Having come from here and doing this type of work, I’m just honored to be a part of this.”
An executive session was held to create six subcommittees that will help move the process forward. The subcommittees include police, fire, administration and facilities, public works/water/sewer, finance and codes and zoning.
Members of the subcommittees, following an 8-1 vote with Salandra opposing, are:
- Police — Kris Kruzelak (chair), Blaine Clark, Dustin Roy, Shawn McCleary, Josh Johnston, Rod Fairman, Mike Dilullo.
- Fire — John “Herm” Suplizio (chair), Rob Burgeson, Tony Roy, Dana Smith, Joe Mitchell, Bill Beers, Mike Federici.
- Administration and Facilities: Shawn Arbaugh (chair), John “Herm” Suplizio, Edward Walsh, Tom Petraitus, Randy Schmidt, Dan Corbett, Steve Brown.
- Public Works/Water/Sewer — Chris Nasuti (chair), Mike Haynes, Scott Farrell, Matt Cook, Bob Ellinger.
- Finance — Joe Mitchell (chair), Kevin Salandra, DeLean Shepherd, Shelly Reasinger, Ed Andrulonis, Ray Donatti, Kevin Hudock.
- Codes and Zoning — Daniel Kohlhepp (chair), Zac Lawhead, Pat Green, Gary Gruda, Pat Reasinger, Andy Sayers, Melissa Keen, Bill Kulbacki, Ed Clark, Harold Webster.
“I just want to thank both Shawn (Arbaugh) and Herm (Suplizio), and everybody involved, for helping put these committees together,” Whitaker said at the conclusion of the meeting. “A lot of good work they’ve already done toward moving forward with consolidation. I just wanted to publicly thank them for their hard work.”
The consolidation committee also set its meeting schedule for the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at noon at the city building.