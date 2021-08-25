CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Board of Elections voted to place the question of consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township as a referendum on the ballot for November's election, at its meeting Tuesday.
The three county commissioners make up the board of elections and they approved the resolutions for a referendum on a 3-0 vote.
There were two resolutions that were approved by the board, one for the City of DuBois and one for Sandy Township.
The question to be printed on the official ballots for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
Sandy Township resident Barry Abbott and Sandy Township Supervisor Sam Mollica spoke in favor of the ballot initiative during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting.
Abbott and Mollica spearheaded a petition effort to get the question on the November ballot after four of five Sandy Township supervisors voted against continuing consolidation efforts with the city in June. Mollica was the only supervisor who voted to move forward, with Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voting to stop the process.
Mollica said he supports putting the question on the ballot because he believes the residents of DuBois and Sandy Township should have their voices heard, not just four supervisors.
And Abbott spoke in favor of the consolidation of the two municipalities saying it would be better for the residents.
"I feel very strongly that the city and the township should merge into a third class city," Abbott said.
State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-75, of DuBois was also in attendance, and said the question of consolidation is very important and was at the meeting to keep abreast of the situation.
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the petitions satisfied all the requirements to have the question placed on the ballots.
For example, she said the petitions were filed in a timely manner, the DuBois City petition had a total of 326 signatures and the Sandy Township petition had 641 signatures, which exceed the requirements.
By law the petitions must have signatures of at least 5 percent of the total number of electors in each municipality who voted in the last election for governor, Bozovich said.
Commissioner John Sobel, who is also a practicing attorney, said he researched the matter as well but not as extensively as Bozovich and said he came to the same conclusion as she did.
And he believes that as long as the requirements of the statute are met, the board of elections is required by law to put the question on the ballot.
"It will then be up to the citizens, the electors, of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois to determine how they want that issue decided," Sobel said.
Bozovich agreed and said this action by the board of elections does not express any opinion on whether the consolidation should go forward, it only places the question on the ballot for the voters to decide.
Commissioner Dave Glass, who lives in the DuBois area, thanked Abbott and Mollica for their work getting the the consolidation question on the ballot.
"I want to thank you gentlemen for picking up the ball I believe was dropped when the supervisors decided not to go forward," Glass said. "Regardless how you feel about it, this had gone too far to not put it on the ballot."
"And I am glad that the citizens of both our municipalities will get the chance to be heard," Glass added.
Commissioners were asked what their personal opinions are on whether the two municipalities should merge, but all three declined to give their opinion.
"I don't think it is our position to sway people," Commissioner Tony Scotto said. "I think people should take the time to look at the issues and make an informed decision."