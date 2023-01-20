DuBOIS — Known for its love of baseball, the City of DuBois will be home to yet another significant tournament in 2023.
Announced during Thursday's DuBois City Council work session, DuBois has been selected as the new host of the Junior League Baseball East Regional, welcoming teams from several states to the area.
Junior League showcases players 13-14 years old, with the regional tournament acting as the final step before reaching the Junior League World Series.
"We're extremely excited," city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio said. "This is not only big for DuBois, but the entire region. It's a shot in the arm for the hotels, eateries and other businesses. There will be activity throughout the week, which is just tremendous. It will allow people to see what we're all about."
A bid process was opened to all interested Little Leagues within the region after the previous tournament host in New Jersey decided to no longer have the Junior League event, according to Little League East Region Director Aaron Weber.
"The No. 1 thing that was evident in their bid proposal and during our visit was the involvement and buy-in from the community," Weber said of awarding DuBois the tournament. "They have great facilities, two different stadiums, with a family atmosphere. Little League is all about community and DuBois represents that."
DuBois Little League President Scott Frano said the regional tournament agreement is for a minimum of three years, with the city continuing to host the state championship tournament for Senior League (15-16 year olds). Discussions are still ongoing about the Junior League state championship, which DuBois has also hosted.
"We're built for this," Frano said, speaking to the experience the city and its volunteers have in hosting large baseball events. "The fields will sell themselves. But it's what people think about our town and how they're treated while they're here that separates us."
Barry Bacha, district administrator for Pennsylvania District 10 Little League, joined Frano in making the announcement during Thursday's city council work session.
"It was a three-headed monster with the City of DuBois, DuBois Little League and District 10. We all worked together to formulate the plan to submit it. If I didn't think the City of DuBois could handle it, I would have never recommended it," Bacha said.
Frano described a tentative tournament schedule for early August, utilizing both Showers Field and Stern Field. A possible fireworks display is also part of the planning.
"If anybody doesn't know this town isn't built on baseball, they're not looking in the right direction in my opinion," Frano said.
Weber said a maximum of 13 teams can qualify for the Junior League East Regional, including state champions from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Washington D.C. can also send a team to regionals while a "host" team completes the field. As explained by Frano, Bacha and Weber, the "host" team will be the Junior League champion of Pennsylvania District 10, which is the district DuBois competes in locally.
DuBois also hosts the Small College World Series in baseball and softball along with several PIAA high school postseason games.