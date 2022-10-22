DUBOIS — Melia Mitzkavich of DuBois is making a name for herself nationally with her skills in bowling, something she has done since she was very young.
Mitzkavich is an already popular name in local sports, and in the bowling world for different reasons. Melia is known as a softball pitcher for the DuBois Central Catholic softball team. Her mother, Jackie Mitzkavich, was a pro bowler and her family owns the DuBois Lanes bowling alley.
Mitzkavich said though she has bowled competitively since she was about 5 years old, she didn’t start to take it seriously until more recently. She often found herself traveling around for tournaments at a young age because her older brother, Ryan Mitzkavich, is also a bowler.
“I always went because my brother went. So I was like, ‘well if I’m going I might as well bowl’ but now I’m more serious about it,” Mitzkavich said.
She recalled last year, when she started doing better and finished second in the Storm Youth Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I think that’s where I really started to enjoy it and I realized I could take it further. I want to bowl in college now,” Mitzkavich said. “I always did it, and I was serious about it, but I think last year I really realized what I can do, all the opportunities I could get from it.”
The next tournament she went to was the Junior Gold Tournament, where she finished seventh/eighth. Mitzkavich said this was “unbelievable,” and she wasn’t even sure she was going to go just days before. She said she also had a softball tournament she was deciding between, and decided last minute to attend the bowling tournament.
In 2021, she threw a 299 game at the State Pepsi Tournament. She said she had been trying to bowl a perfect 300 game for a while and was upset about the 299 game.
“I really wanted to bowl a 300, I’ve been so close so many times, like first eight, first nine, first 10 in a row,” Mitzkavich said.
This dream came true in January this year, when the 16-year-old threw her first career 300 game, and then did it again, and again, in the weeks following.
“It was just unbelievable because I had been trying for so long, and then the next week I bowled another one,” Mitzkavich said. “My first three were all in league, the first two were in back-to-back weeks, then I had a week I didn’t bowl a 300, then two weeks later I bowled my third 300, which was unbelievable.”
All three of these 300 games came during her regular league bowling, but the most important one would be the fourth she rolled. The first three perfect games came to her on her home set of lanes, on conditions she is familiar with.
This July, Mitzkavich bowled in the Junior Gold Championship in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she threw her fourth career 300 game on a foreign set of lanes.
“I guess I picked the right place to do it, the biggest tournament of the year. I mean, everyone was watching, all the colleges are there, so I picked a great place to do it I guess,” Mitzkavich said.
There were four qualifying days with a four-game block each day. After the four days, the top scores are kept, and competitors have to bowl five more games. Again, top scores move on and bowl five more games until only 16 remain in the match play bracket. She bowled about 15 games just on the Friday of the tournament.
In the tournament, Mitzkavich threw 909 total on day one, 920 total on day two, 818 total on day three, and 678 total on day four. Her 300 game was her final game in her day two block.
“I think I bowled like 240, 200 maybe and then 160. So in the last game I was like ‘well I have one more game left to make it a good block,’” Mitzkavich said. “I just stayed calm and tried to repeat shots.”
She said just as easily as she does well, she can also have an off day.
“I did bowl a 300 and I think that was the second day of competition, but the fourth day I didn’t do so good. I think a lot of people see ‘oh, you bowled 300 that’s great,’ but they also don’t see just as easily as you can do good, you can do bad too.”
Of the 570 bowlers in Mitzkavich’s division, the top 82 moved on to the Advancer Round on the fifth day of the tournament. Mitzkavich then finished 14th in the first Advancer Round of the tournament, throwing 903 in the five-game round. The top 52 moved on to the second Advancer Round, where Mitzkavich finished ninth with a 991 total in that five-game round.
Finally, Mitzkavich was in the top 16 bowlers for the match bracket play. She finished the tournament in ninth place overall, tying with four other girls in her division. Full results from the tournament can be found at bowl.com
In August, she participated in the Professional Bowlers Association Junior National Qualifier. This is broken into five regions across the United States and the top two from each qualifier go to the PBA Junior National Tournament. Mitzkavich is one of two bowlers in the Under 18 girls division who will be going on to the Junior National Tournament representing the East Division.
She also traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada in January this year to bowl the Team USA Trials.
“That’s another one I decided to go last minute because it’s during school, so I had to miss a week of school for it. My brother was going and I decided I kind of wanted to go too. I think that was a great experience too because not only was I bowling against kids my age, but it was with pros and everyone,” Mitzkavich said.
She said going to so many of these high-level tournaments has made them seem less intimidating. She said she doesn’t ever get too nervous, she just does what she knows how to do. She finished the last bowling season with a 237 average, and a high series of 790.
“I always set high expectations for myself,” Mitzkavich said.
Mitzkavich is looking into colleges with a balance between good academics and a solid bowling program. She hopes to go into the medical field as a career, but also hopes to continue bowling during her college years.
She said she was inspired to go into the medical field by her aunt, who is a doctor. She said she wants to help people, but seeing everything her aunt has done makes her want to go into that field specifically.
“She graduated from DCC… so, she started in the same place that I am right now, so I think I could follow in her footsteps.”
She said when she was younger, she like softball more, but is realizing there isn’t as much future opportunity in softball, whereas bowling she has a better chance.
“My softball coach always tells me that I spin the ball well with curveballs and screwballs, and I think bowling has something to do with that,” Mitzkavich said.
She said the similarity between softball and bowling is also the mental aspect. There is time in between each pitch or each throw in bowling to get in your own head and overthink.
“I think they both benefit each other because in softball I’m in shape, strong. Bowling, I think since I’ve done that a little longer, I just think that’s helped the mental game so much,” Mitzkavich said.
Mitzkavich will be bowling in the PBA Junior National Championship at a date and location to be determined by PBA.