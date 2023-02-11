DuBOIS — Fight night in DuBois is going to have a true Irish feel this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Team 814, representing the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Fitness Center in DuBois, has announced an international boxing competition welcoming athletes from Ireland to the DuBois Country Club on Saturday, March 18.
The St. Paddy’s Showdown will feature boxers from Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork, Ireland facing off against competitors from Team 814, Pittsburgh-based Team 412 and the Irish Boxing Club of Scranton to comprise Team Pennsylvania.
“Being an international competition, this is the biggest event I have had the pleasure of organizing,” WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said. “There are so many great things about a visit like this. The experience for the kids that have never been to the U.S., the culture that they are bringing to share with us, the culture we get to share with them, and an amazing night of competition to top it all off on Saturday.”
Coach John Morrissey of Golden Gloves is expected to bring eight of his best boxers as Team Ireland, with both male and female competitors ranging from age 10 to experienced adults.
“We are truly looking forward to spending St. Paddy’s weekend with our new friends in DuBois,” Morrissey said in a press release from WPAL.
Beatty attended a Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting earlier this week to discuss the event, explaining the boxers from Ireland will be in the DuBois area for several days around the competition date.
Beatty asked CCRTA to provide input on the most desirable experiences Clearfield County has to offer.
“Clearfield County has so many great things about it. I would like to brainstorm and see that we can do to offer these boxers a taste of central Pennsylvania and Clearfield County,” Beatty said.
He said it is fortunate WPAL was able to book the boxers because they were originally to participate in a similar event in Boston, Mass., but the planning for that bout fell through.
“We are very excited to be bringing this event to the DuBois area. We hope to continue with other promotions like this,” he added.
Doors on March 18 will open at 6:30 p.m. with boxing starting at 7:30. Tickets are $30 for general admission with VIP packages available. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.showclix.com/event/st-paddy-s-showdown.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available by emailing info@wpal.org or calling 814-299-7640.
Proceeds from the St. Paddy’s Showdown benefit WPAL DuBois and Team 814, both nonprofit organizations helping youth through the sport of boxing.
Since opening in 2015, WPAL DuBois has registered more than 3,000 youth members, according to Beatty.
Team 814 and WPAL DuBois, located at 37 E. Long Ave., are always looking for dedicated community members to assist in their cause of helping children. Anyone interested in volunteering for the organization, joining a committee or the executive board can email info@wpal.org.
- Dianne Byers of The Progress, a partner publication of the Tri-County Weekend, contributed to this article.