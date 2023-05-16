DuBOIS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois is closed until further notice by order of Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Henry Mannella.
“It is for structure reorganization and to make sure we are in compliance with all local, state and federal laws along with VFW regulations,” DuBois Post Commander Joseph Barber said Monday. “This isn’t something that should be viewed as negative. We want to do things the right way, and the state department is going to get us up to speed.”
“It’s an internal thing,” said John Getz, an officer with Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars. “We want to help them out and get them back on track.”
Officials did not provide specific reasons for the temporary closure.
According to a memorandum placed on the door of DuBois Post 813, a special meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m.
The memorandum, dated May 12, reads, “The special meeting has been called for your Post by the Internal Affairs Committee to discuss the future of the Post.”
Getz said a decision of when to reopen Post 813 would come after the May 22 meeting, also stating “they should be up and going shortly.”