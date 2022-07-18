REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Boy Scout Troop 72 held its first flag retirement ceremony since Eagle Scout Jonah Averill completed his project to install a flag retirement receptacle at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The flag retirement ceremony was held at noon on Saturday at the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival.
Averill approached the park committee about two years ago with his idea for a flag retirement box at the park. He said he had the idea for a project because of how many flags he saw on display in town.
“When you just drive down the street here, there’s a lot of people who have the flag out, and if they eventually – because eventually they will – end up being unpresentable, there’s no place you can really take them,” Averill said.
Once he had the approval for the project, he began to design the fundraiser for the plan. He went to his friend Aidan Scanish for help with the design because of his skill with art. Scanish helped come up with the design used for the wrap of the box, with Averill simply asking for “something that would be seen as patriotic.”
Scanish came up with the Statue of Liberty and star and flag aspects of the design. Averill contributed his idea of having figures of a soldier, a veteran, a Scout, and an adult Scout to “represent everyone” on the box.
The box used to hold the flags is an old post office box wrapped in the final design. This is the second time the Scouts have opened the box up and emptied it since it was placed at the park in May. The box was filled both times it was opened, and the flags retired at the ceremony Saturday.
“We have come together to dispose of flags which are no longer serviceable. The flag has served as a reminder of our nation and those who defended our freedom, and it has served us well,” said David Corbeil, Scout master.
One of the flags was brought forward by Scouts and unfolded to be displayed for the last time to represent all the flags to be retired. The audience joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance a final time to the flag.
“It feels really good knowing that something that you put a lot of time and work into is accepted by the community and it’s something they are going to use, because I have a feeling it’s going to be used much longer than I originally would’ve thought,” Averill said.
The flag retirement box can be found on the sidewalk just in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Flags placed in it will be retired by the Scout Troop 72.