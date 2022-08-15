PUNXSUTAWNEY — A local Eagle Scout with Troop 245 is planning a project for the East End Playground that includes adding a new, enjoyable game for park visitors.
Eagle Scout Nicholas Motter approached Punxsutawney Borough and the Smith family about installing a “gaga ball” pit at the Josh Smith Memorial Park. Motter explained gaga ball is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagon.
“It is considered a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball. It is played with a rubber kickball and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping. This is all while trying to hit opponents below the knees with the rubber kickball,” Motter said.
Players must keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball, all while getting a fun workout. Once a ball is put into play, any player can hit it toward another to try to hit them below the knees. As players are hit, they must jump out of the pit until only one player remains standing.
The pit Motter is planning to install will be about 25 feet in diameter. There will be no cost to the borough for the installation of the pit. Motter also said he does not expect there to be much upkeep costs once it is installed.
He spoke with Linda and Brian Smith about installing the pit as well, and has their support for the project. Linda Smith said there should be room for the pit the pavilion at the park. She also said the Lou Barletta Foundation is supportive as well.
The council asked if there would be a ball there or if people would have to bring their own. Motter said he is considering putting a basket next to the pit and donating a couple of balls as well. He said people will likely still bring their own ball to play with as he doesn’t expect the donated ones to remain at the park.
There is a gaga pit at the Boy Scout camp that was installed five years ago of treated lumber, and they still haven’t had to touch it up. The example photos shown to council had corners made of coated steel and were bolted together.
Motter said the sport itself is old, but is a newer concept in this area. Council member Nathan Frankenbeger said he found the sport about five years ago as a camp counselor.
“Nick is right on the money. It’s high energy, it is a total blast though. If there’s room for it, I’m all for it, it’s a fun game,” Frankenberger said
The council approved the project proposed by Motter.