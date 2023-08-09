BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners confirmed the consolidation process has started for two townships during the board meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioners Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik confirmed the county received paperwork from Barnett and Eldred townships to begin consolidation. Chief Clerk Karen Lupone is learning the process with the county solicitor.
“They’ve started the process, they’ve passed their necessary paperwork, and now I’m talking with our solicitor to see what the next step is,” Lupone said.
She has never gone through this process in her position with the county before. North said they will work to help the two townships complete the necessary steps.
The item will have to be put on a ballot for residents to vote on.
“Ultimately this goes before the people of Barnett and Eldred townships,” North said.
The townships did not provide a reason for wanting to consolidate, as they are not required to when submitting the paperwork.
PAGO
The commissioners also provided an update on tourism in the county, saying they are still planning to go through with the decertification process of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO). North said the board is waiting to give every municipality the opportunity to speak on the matter.
North said the board has heard back from all but seven of the 34 municipalities, and are well past the 65 percent threshold needed but still think “it’s important to leave that door open for all the boroughs and townships to speak, and we want to hear.”
The board said for some municipalities, the July meeting happened on too short of a notice to really consider the item, so they are giving more time. Pisarcik said the commissioners are continuing to work everyday on what tourism will look like in the county going forward.
He said the job has been advertised and there are already several applicants. The county has also met with marketing firms to discuss branding for the county, and they will be coming back this week for further meetings.
“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing weekly,” Pisarcik said.
“And moving rapidly,” North added.
The county was already near the necessary 65 percent when they recently received a termination letter from PAGO, and therefore said it didn’t impact their plan.