Editor’s note: All reported results of the general election in Pennsylvania are unofficial. The unofficial results referenced for this article were provided by the Department of State website as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Updated results will be published as they become available.
The two pivotal statewide races in Pennsylvania remained too close to call as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to national media outlets and the Department of State.
For governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro held a lead over Republican Doug Mastriano. According to the DOS, Shapiro was approaching 1.75 million total votes (56.4%) while Mastriano was closing in on 1.3 million (41.8%). National news outlets were reporting about 55% of the state’s total votes were in as of 10:30 p.m.
Shapiro, the current state attorney general, and Mastriano, a current state senator, are running to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz were locked in a tight battle, as Fetterman had almost 1.59 million total votes (51.2%) to Oz’s roughly 1.44 million (46.4%) according to the DOS as of 10:30 p.m.
Fetterman, the current state lieutenant governor, and Oz, a heart surgeon and TV personality, are running to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.
Locally, Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson held a strong margin over Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich for U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District. As of 10:30 p.m., Thompson had 69.5% of the vote to 30.5% for Molesevich, according to the DOS.
Republican incumbent Mike Armanini led Democratic challenger Erica Vogt with 78.6% of the vote in the race for the 75th District of the state House of Representatives, which includes all of Elk County and parts of Clearfield County.
Republican incumbent Brian Smith ran unopposed in the 66th District of the state House of Representatives, which includes all of Jefferson County and parts of Indiana County.
Republican Dallas Kephart ran unopposed in the 73rd District of the state House of Representatives, which includes parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties.