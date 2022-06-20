RIDGWAY — The Annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Elk County Historical Society is a long-standing summertime tradition in Ridgway. It is the main fund-raising event of the year, and the Historical Society is grateful for the strong support from the community and area businesses.
The strawberries were donated this year by Elk County Foods and the shortcakes were made and donated by Katering by Kate. Many other corporate sponsors from the Elk County Area were very generous with their support. More than 20 Elk County businesses donated baskets for the basket raffle.
Along with strawberry shortcake, in recent years the festival added hamburgers and hot dogs to its menu. There was also a 50/50 raffle and Elk County Historical Society T-shirts were available for purchase. Many took advantage of the pleasant weather last Friday and came out to enjoy the goodies and support the festival.
Donna Bjorkquist, board member, explained that the Historical Society is located in Ridgway and is a treasure trove of information about Elk County. Historical newspapers have been digitized and are helpful for anyone doing genealogical studies. Volunteer staff are friendly and eager to assist visitors by answering questions or helping to locate information.