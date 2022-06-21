PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney welcomed people from all across the country to Barclay Square and Gobbler’s Knob on Monday, not for Punxsutawney Phil to make a weather prediction, but instead to participate in the inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race.
The Endless Mountains Adventure Race is a five-day, 342-mile/550-kilometer course covering the PA Wilds region. Teams of two to four started the race Monday in Punxsutawney and will be racing through Curwensville, Clearfield, St. Marys, Ridgway, Cook Forest — and the surrounding wilderness — before ending in Clarion.
The race is founded by Brent Freedland and Abby Perkiss, who have been marathon-ing, triathlon-ing, adventure racing, mountain biking, paddling, and more for nearly two decades. They are the founders of Rootstock Racing, a nonprofit adventure race promotion company.
Teams did not know where the race would begin, and were bused to Punxsutawney from Clarion early Monday. Punxsutawney officials were ready to welcome them to town as they set to work planning their route for the race.
Racers were provided breakfast by the Punxsutawney Eagles Club, donated by the Pennsylvania American Water Company, before a short opening ceremony was held and the race began.
Around 9:30 a.m. the racers and officials moved to Barclay Square, which served as the race’s starting point. Here, Borough Manager Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Regional Development Corp. representative Bob Cardamone, and Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North gave remarks about having the race start in Punxsutawney.
“I’d like to thank the Rootstock Racing group for you people being here today, and thank you for making this what it is,” Santik said. “On your endeavor for the next five days, be safe. Godspeed to all of you.”
North echoed this, telling the racers they would be welcomed back to the area in the future.
“We’re so very pleased and we’re proud that you’re here,” North said. “As Toby said, we want you to have a good time here and please be safe. If the opportunity presents itself, I would invite you, your friends and family to come back at any time.”
Cardamone also told the group of the many other events and attractions Punxsutawney offers throughout the year, aside from Groundhog Day. He said the race was only happening because Freedland and Perkiss came to Punxsutawney previously and enjoyed their time there.
Perkiss later said the family took a trip to Punxsutawney in 2020 when they were desperate to get out of the house and out of the city. While in town they met local Jeanne Curtis who stopped and offered them a friendly face, later leading to the starting location becoming Punxsutawney.
Cardamone said that while Punxsutawney is known as the weather capital, it’s more than just a one-day event.
“February 2nd is our special day, but there’s activities that go on here year-round… not only in Punxsutawney but in the county in general. We hope that we see you at future events,” Cardamone said.
After the remarks, teams had the opportunity to take photos with Punxsutawney Phil before the start of the race. The first task to complete was finding 13 specific Phantastic Phil statues around the borough.
Once teams found each of the statues, they began the trek out of town and up to Gobbler’s Knob where their bikes were waiting for them. Teams had to check in, get their bikes and assemble them, and check back out before beginning the ride away from Punxsutawney to Mahaffey.
The race is a United States Adventure Race Association qualifier, but will not be an Adventure Race World Series qualifier until next year.
A live tracker of all the teams can be found on Rootstock Racing’s Facebook page, and will show where all the teams are along the race route throughout the week. The race will end in Clarion on Friday.