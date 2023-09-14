PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council received an update from The EADS Group at its meeting Monday evening, with a few action items included.
EADS is the borough’s engineering firm, represented by Zac Sansom, who ran through a list of projects early in the meeting. The first item of action was the approval and acceptance of substantial completion, which states Shadco completed all the work required of the contract for the North Findley Street project.
The next item was to approve a change order, which was a benefit to the borough. Sansom said it was to reconcile the quantities, as the bid included costs to replace the concrete curbing along the apron of McDonald’s and Mahoning Street. This was not necessary, as the curbing was never damaged during construction.
“As a result, that decreased their contract price, it was a reduction of $1,428.75, so I would like a motion to approve their change order,” Sansom said.
The council approved this change order. Councilman Eric Story commented that this is the first time the borough has received a change order that resulted in a lower project cost.
The next item of the North Findley Street project was the contractor’s pay application for $42,120, which reflects the change order for the reduction.
Sansom also gave an update on the Dinsmore Avenue sewer line replacement and storm sewer addition.
“We’ve completed all the surveying and base mapping, and we’ve got a preliminary layout provided. We had a meeting with several utility companies in August, met with People’s Gas and PA American just to discuss all the utility work that’s going on on that street and to go over scheduling and sharing in the restoration costs,” Sansom said.
People’s Gas is doing some gas line work at the end of the street, and PA American is replacing the whole waterline on the length avenue. EADS is waiting on some of those designs to avoid conflicts with the companies.
The project already has a DEP permit for discharging the storm water into the receiving waters at the bottom of Dinsmore Avenue. EADS anticipates advertising for bids in March of 2024.
Councilman Nathan Frankenberger also mentioned the project taking place on Sugar Alley to fix the standing water issue brought before the council last year by resident Joe Ferrara. Sansom said there’s another alley perpendicular to Sugar Alley, and since the alleys are brick, they will likely crumble. He said the borough is better off putting this inlet in when the two other new catch basins are put on Sugar Alley.
Finally, Sansom spoke about the Local Share Account grant that is available through horse gambling money. He said the scope of projects for this grant is “very broad.”
“With that being said, it’s very competitive, but it is worth applying for. The minimum project amount is $25,000 and then you can apply up to $1 million and there’s a zero percent match so it’s 100 percent free money if you get the grant award,” Sansom said.
The application deadline is Nov. 30 with a $100 non-refundable application fee to the state, and Sansom said he thinks it would be worthwhile to come up with projects for the request. Though municipalities can submit more than one project, Sansom said EADS’ lobbyists suggested clients only submit one application.
Police Chief Matt Conrad said the borough did apply for the grant last year, as he filled out the paperwork for a new fire truck. Sansom said the EADS group could help with the application if the borough decides to apply for an infrastructure project.