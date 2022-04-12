SYKESVILLE — The Gary Stormer Volunteer Award was presented to Erin Cameron at the 42nd annual Run/Walk for Someone Special Sunday in Sykesville.
Gary Stormer was active in the Tri-County area for nearly 40 years, working on the radio, while volunteering his free time to local causes and events, including the Run/Walk. Stormer died in June 2011, leaving behind his legacy of community support.
This year’s recipient, Cameron, not only dedicates a lot of time to the Run/Walk, but is also involved with other organizations.
“I am grateful to the Stormer family for honoring my efforts and for the inspiring members of the committees and boards I have served on,” Cameron said.
Cameron first started with the Run/Walk in the Adult Saturday Program. She then became a camp director, and now serves as a co-chairman of the Run/Walk.
She is a current member and past president of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, where she started the Community Garden, a past president and member of the Punxsutawney Memorial Library Board where she collected used books and volunteered with the Hot Dog Day fundraiser.
Cameron also helped start the Snacks To Grow On program, which provides nutritious snacks for elementary students.
She has also helped raise money for the Punxsutawney Community Center. She held an art auction which included art made by her daycare students and people from the community. She also helps with and sponsors a Christmas tree for the Circle of Trees.
“It was an overwhelming surprise and a true honor to receive the Gary Stormer Award,” Cameron said.
Cameron also owns and runs Creative Garden Preschool. She is married with three sons, and keeps up with all of this while also being in a doctorate program.