PUNXSUTAWNEY — Transition Day was held Tuesday at Punxsutawney Area High School, as incoming seventh graders participated in the annual event.
The high school orientation was organized and led by the Punxsutawney Area High School Student Ambassador Team with the support of their faculty advisors –Erin Knepper, Shellee Miller, and Heather Good.
The Student Ambassador Team, in its second year of operation, is made up of nearly 50 student leaders.
“Ambassadors has been a great way for us to connect with the younger kids and help make the school a better community. It makes my heart happy to know I could be making someone’s first day better,” said senior Evie Lott.
Students began the day with a welcome from head Principal Manuel Barbazzeni and were greeted by newly appointed assistant principals, Sheena Smelko and Kyle Gordon, as well as over a dozen teachers and staff.
Throughout the day, students received tours of the building in groups of four to five, led by two student ambassadors, allowing for quality discussion and connections. They also received their iPads and learned their schedule by completing a graphic organizer.
Rounding out the day, students were treated to lunch in the high school cafeteria, before being given their locker assignments and schedules to walk through a simulated school day.
“Our student ambassadors really worked hard over the summer to plan our welcome day for new students. They feel very strongly that our students should want to be in our building and are going to continue to work throughout the year to make our school an awesome place to be,” said Good.
Barbazzeni said he couldn’t be prouder of the staff and student ambassadors for organizing such a welcoming day for their new seventh graders, and he’s excited for everyone to start the new year.
The first student day is Monday, Aug. 21.