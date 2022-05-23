REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed issues leading to the closure of the main entrance to the borough building during the recent council meeting last Wednesday.
The council received a report from Jim Venture of PVE, LLC engineering firm related to the problems with the borough building. The report was at no cost to the borough, and listed what the borough needs to do to make the building safe.
“At roof level, there is the subject of the facade with the stone veneer with the masonry background, there’s a lot of stuff, this is probably the most serious there,” said Max Smith, councilman. “With the large pieces of that stonework with the facade, there’s signs of water infiltration with the brickwork.”
Other issues noted by Venture included defective mortar joints, cracking in the veneer, tie behinds are rusted off, and issue with the sealant along roof joints.
This report resulted in the closure of the front entrance of the building on May 6. The Reynoldsville Library, tax officer, and police office are still operating, and can be accessed through the back door on Willow Alley. The borough office has moved to the water authority building at 400 N. 5th St. for the time being.
“At this point, I think we need to get a contractor to look at it to get an idea of what the costs are,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
Councilman Tucker August said the borough needs to address the front corner “immediately.”
Councilman Kyle Gordon referenced back to other issues that had been raised during the meeting, explaining the borough had to choose where money was most needed right now.
“I hate to see, like the ticket machine and the playground, but we want to keep our town from caving in. That’s kind of where we are with triage,” said Councilman Kyle Gordon.
The insurance adjuster will be coming to look at the building, and the borough will be seeking contractors for the necessary work.
“Just like everything, it’s not going to happen as fast as we’d like it…” Cebulskie said.