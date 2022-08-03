FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council discussed the possibility of having all the old brick sidewalks on Main Street dug up and replaced during the current waterline replacement project.
The borough received an email from Keller Engineers last month explaining that Mealy Construction will be digging up sections of the sidewalk for the waterline project already. The engineer asked if the borough would want the company to dig and replace all the sidewalks during the process. This was tabled last month for further investigation into cost.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz asked for an estimated cost from the engineer to have all of the sidewalks replaced.
“He can’t give us an exact (estimate),” Fritz said. “They need an answer, that’s why I brought it back on the table.”
According to Street Committee Chair Chuck Case, the best guess estimate is about $46,000, but about 5 to 10 percent has already been paid, so a high estimate is about $30,000 for the borough to pay.
Fritz main concern for the council to consider was if it wanted to move forward with the sidewalks knowing the borough was applying for the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program for the streetscape project again. This will be the fourth time the borough has applied for this grant, having been denied the three years prior.
“You’re taking the chance on the Main Street program. We’ve applied now, I think this will be our fourth time and we haven’t been lucky enough to get it. So, if you say ‘let’s turn this down and hope that we’ll get the grant,’ and then you don’t get the grant again, now you’ve turned this down already and by then they’ll be in and out of here already,” said Lu Inzana, borough consultant.
Recommended Video
This was echoed by Case later in the discussion.
“I asked for a guess and that’s a guess, and we can’t count on getting that grant, we’ve already been turned down a couple times… I think that we should go through with this, that’s my recommendation, we go through because if we don’t get the grant then we have nothing,” Case said.
He suggested approving Mealy Construction to move forward with replacing all the sidewalks. He said not allowing this would result in Main Street looking patchy, and said it would likely make work for Mealy easier as well.
Inzana said if the borough is approved for the grant, the council could ask for the sidewalks to be taken into consideration with the program to reduce the portion the borough is required to pay.
“It may reduce that grant to the point where we won’t have to put as much money in, and still get the other part of the downtown finished,” Inzana said.
The section of sidewalk will be from the Pine Inn area to Second Street, according to Fritz. The council approved having Mealy Construction replace the entire sidewalk in the designated area of the waterline project.