FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council finished with the last of its boxes of old borough files that have been converted to digital files and loaded on flash drives by Higher Information Group.
Borough Secretary Cindy Fritz has been working with HIG to have all the old files uploaded to flash drives. She estimated there were about 200 boxes of files. Out of those 200, there are now only 16 boxes.
“Five years are going to stay here because we don’t have the audit done for liquid fuel, PMRS, and I would be very nervous to hand over those files not knowing when those audits are going to happen,” Fritz said.
Tim McDonald with HIG estimated there would be 25 boxes left, so there are fewer than what even he expected. He also quoted the borough a cost of $5,000, but Fritz said the borough will likely pay between $3,500 to $3,800.
This will be paid with the American Rescue Plan Act funds the borough received.
“I went through the schedule of what needed to be saved and what didn’t, and really because we had so many old years up there, a lot of it didn’t need saved,” Fritz said.
Now that all the borough files were converted, each year it will only take HIG a fraction of the time to put the new year’s worth of files onto a flash drive.
Fritz also said the borough should be getting two flash drives so there is a backup of the files. They will likely be kept in a safe.
“This is a big accomplishment for a little borough like this, to get that all on a flash drive and get it narrowed down, and the jobs that he did, it was good. We requested this, probably two years ago at least and then COVID came, but now we have it done and now each year will be minimal,” Council President Kevin Reynolds said.