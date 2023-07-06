FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council is planning another attempt at a grant for the Main Street Revitalization Project, this time with added help.
The council heard from Matt Stoehr with Keller Engineering at its meeting on Monday. Stoehr works with the water authority and has offered up his services for the Multimodal Transportation Fund grant, and is optimistic about the borough’s chances. He came prepared with plans for the Main Street project and suggestions for the borough to increase the odds of receiving the grant.
He met with Borough Manager Chuck Case and President Kevin Reynolds to discuss what the council is hoping to accomplish. He walked the whole town with them, noting where some of the issues were such as sidewalks, curbs and ADA ramps.
“It’s multimodal, so I think this does have a lot of facets to it. We just completed the waterline projects, the gas company pitched in a couple $100,000 to do their work, so all these things are done, the road got paved. That’s kind of phase one. We’re trying to illustrate that we need help to finish the rest of this…” Stoehr said.
His plans address the issues with sidewalks and ADA compliance while also adding some larger green space. Stoehr said the “grand vision of everything is to beautify the Main Street,” adding some trees, benches, and planters as well.
Stoehr recommended the borough get the DuBois Area School District involved, and the council had just received a letter of support back from the school district on Monday. He also encouraged them to reach out to the local legislators for letters, and suggested inviting them out to view the town to write their own letters.
“Hopefully they’d be willing to come out and at least see it with their own eyes and maybe put in a good word,” Stoehr said.
While there is no match requirement for the grant this year, he also suggested the borough commit a $40,000 match in the application. He said if the borough commits this money it will boost the application, and read an example of a letter to include.
“The Falls Creek Borough is requesting a $1.5 million grant from the Multimodal Transportation Fund program, for a much needed project as for grant guidelines, it is our understanding that no local match is required, and that provision shall expire at the end of ‘23. However, we are committed to contributing $40,000 toward the project which amounts to nearly half of our capital improvements budget. Past effort –I think they need to know this –past efforts to secure funding through the program have been unsuccessful. Yet we are hopeful that this project will be given high consideration considering how important this project is and the positive impact it will have on our community,” Stoehr said.
This project will cover from the Pine Inn past the Memorial Park in town with a cost estimate of $1.5 million. The estimated construction cost is about $1.3 million, and the application allows for a five percent contingency and 10 percent for engineering, which Stoehr said makes up the additional amount. He said the $40,000 from the borough could go toward inspection costs, which might not amount to the total amount.
The application is due at the end of July, but Stoehr said he has most of the paperwork done already. He only needed some signatures from the borough and for the approval of a resolution.
Councilman Keith Snyder asked why the project didn’t cover the last two blocks of Main Street. Case and Borough Consultant Lu Inzana explained that each time the borough was rejected for the grant, the council would shift the area of focus smaller, hoping for better chances.
“There are a lot of stages to this. The first stage was obviously the sewage project, and then the gas company, and then the water project and now this. Then, if we get this and it gets done we can look at maybe a water project down 950 or maybe going further out that way with the Multimodal,” Case said. “There’s a lot we want to do, it’s just going to depend on grants.”
The borough approved a commitment of $40,000 toward the Main Street project, and approved a resolution for the grant application. Stoehr said the next Department of Economic Development meeting is in September, and said the borough will likely hear back as soon as September, and if not then, December.