FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council provided an update on the Dollar General coming to the area, saying that it is still in the works despite many residents concerned that it’s not.
“Our dollar store, everything is pretty well approved, so you should start to see some development down there,” said Borough Consultant Lu Inzana.
He said the borough has signed and approved all the paperwork necessary from its side for the store. Dollar General is now working with the Department of Environmental Protection, which has a few things the business needs to finish before they have approval to start construction.
“They’re minor, so I don’t see any major problem here… So as soon as those are taken care of, you’ll probably start to see some construction out there,” Inzana said.
The council members joked that they are regularly stopped and asked about the project, and that residents are skeptical they are actually getting a Dollar General in town.
“People are questioning everyday, ‘we’re not going to get it are we?’” said Council President Kevin Reynolds.
The borough is also applying for a Local Share Account grant from the Commonwealth Financing Committee, which it plans to use for equipment. Borough Manager Cindy Fritz will apply for the grant, and the Equipment Committee has two pieces of equipment it is considering.
The first is a Kubota tractor with a bucket and backhoe attachment, and the other is a Kubota skid steer. Council member and Equipment Committee Chair Brian Leech said the committee is more focused on the tractor because they believe it will be “more versatile” for the borough.
The borough approved Resolution 1-03-2022 for the grant of $130,000 to be used for equipment.