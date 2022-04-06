FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council approved Falls Creek Fun Days and encouraged the public to participate in an upcoming golf tournament to benefit the park during a meeting Monday.
The Falls Creek Fun Days are scheduled for Aug. 20-21, and money raised will be going to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The council approved the event and is planning to give event organizer Ronald Myers “the go ahead” on moving forward.
Borough Consultant Lu Inzana said the Falls Creek Park and Recreation Board recently sent out notices on the upcoming tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at the Beechwoods Golf Course with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
“That raises money for projects that they do in the park, so try to help in any way you can,” Inzana said. “It’s a lot of fun, a very enjoyable tournament.”
The tournament will be a four-person scramble with a skins game. There will also be skill prizes, and everyone participating will get a free park T-shirt. First place will win $300, second place will win $200, and third and fourth place will each get $100.
The cost to enter is $75 per non-member and $65 per member. This includes golfing, cart, drinks, food at the turn, and dinner at the Falls Creek Eagles.
This will be the 20th annual golf tournament to benefit all continuing Falls Creek Park projects, the park equipment, and the ball field.
Those interested in sponsoring the event are asked by the board to donate $100 for a hole sponsorship. A sign with the company name on it will be placed on the course for all the golfers to see.
Inzana also said a Memorial Day service is being planned at Memorial Park.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz will be retiring from her position on Aug. 31. The Personnel Committee has been working on finding a replacement, and had a brief update during the meeting.
Committee Chair Brian Leech said the committee had received three applications, and conducted interviews with each of the applicants.
“We had interviews with three people. We had a second interview with one individual, which is kind of looking promising. That’s where we’re at on that right now,” Leech said.
Council President Kevin Reynolds followed this by saying he thought the second interview went “very well.” Inzana said the committee is checking references, which is why it isn’t ready to bring back an official recommendation yet.