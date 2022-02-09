FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council was presented with photos of a drain that was installed in a borough parking lot without prior approval.
Council members were told the drain was installed by Tim Britton, who owns a neighboring property to the parking lot. The drain is directing water from the building down to the parking lot.
“There was a drain put in by the owner of the building… and the down spouting runs into the drain, and if you take a look at these pictures the end of the rain comes right out into our parking lot and continues to run down,” Council President Kevin Reynolds said.
The council was not approached for a discussion or approval to install the drain prior to its installation.
“Nobody had authorized it, as a matter of fact I didn’t even know it was there or even when it happened,” Reynolds said.
None of the council recalled seeing the drain being installed. The borough now has to plow around the drain when the parking lot is plowed, and the water will freeze across the parking lot.
Reynolds said the matter was being turned over to the borough’s solicitor, Patrick LaVelle. LaVelle asked what the council would like done, and if it wanted to give Britton the “opportunity to remedy” the situation.
The council decided against this, agreeing they did not believe Britton would comply with any informal requests to fix the issue. LaVelle was instructed to take legal action, and research bringing a civil case against Britton.
“It wasn’t authorized by the council and it’s in our parking lot,” Reynolds said. “He could possibly adjust where it’s at, put it alongside his building, move it, but it can’t run out into our parking lot.”
The council also approved the recommendation of the Planning Committee for the Land Development Plan for the Dollar General, contingent on the final review of the borough engineer.
The borough also announced that Metal Powder, MPP was sold again, and the borough received $24,720.50 in transfer tax from the deed transfer.