FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council made the decision to pause applying for grants it has sought for several years after getting news it was once again denied.
Borough Manager Chuck Case told the council it was denied for all three of the grants that were applied for last year.
“We did not receive any of the grants we applied for; streetscape, equipment, or the Third Street water project. My recommendation to you guys right now is we do not put in for any of them for right now until I can get up to speed on some things,” Case said.
Case received a list showing grants were awarded to several boroughs around the Tri-County area, saying “there are grants all around us.” He is planning to do some research and send out emails to better understand why Falls Creek is being overlooked.
“Before we make another attempt, I want to try to get to understand some of this process and some of the things a little bit more, so my recommendation is we just hold back on the streetscape for a little bit,” Case said.
The council was understanding and agreed to pause on further grant applications.
Industrial Park street lights
Case also gave an update about his discussions with Penelec about the street lights at the Industrial Park. He said there are about three poles he and a Penelec representative are considering putting lights on.
He discussed the difference between the sodium vapor bulbs and LED bulbs. The sodium vapor bulbs have a 20 year lifetime agreement, meaning they can’t be switched out for 20 years. Replacing a sodium vapor bulb costs about $14.27.
LEDs have a 10 year lifetime agreement, and replacing a bulb costs about $10.72 for 50 watts.
Case said because it’s so dark at the Industrial Park, he’s thinking of going with the LEDs because of how far back from the main road it is and they’re brighter lights. He is also considering going with 90 watt or 130 watt for “a few extra dollars.”
There will also be an associated labor cost with some of the polls in the back of the park, because they are not already set up for a street light.
“I really think we need to put lights out there for safety. At least two of them, possibly three depending on what we have,” Case said.
He also said the LED lights are supposed to last longer than the sodium vapors. Case asked for the council to keep this discussion in the back of their minds for now, as he would be bringing it up at a later date.
“The only thing you really have to take away from this is the lights out in the Industrial Park, the street lights out there, either two or three of them, and what may be coming down the road with the sodium vapors versus the LEDs,” Case said. “Cost savings, energy, you’re going to save a lot more money on our electric bill if you go with LEDs. There’s a cost upfront… there’s a lot of money saving with that too.”