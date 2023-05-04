FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council received several updates from Borough Manager Chuck Case during its meeting Monday, including an update to the 175th anniversary celebration and the 2022 borough audit.
Case started by saying the borough was going to need a dumpster to clean out the “old shop.” He also said the DuBois Historical Society is going to take the maps the borough has in this building, which include an old map of the borough from 1912. The council approved getting a dumpster, and the transfer of the maps.
He also asked for the council to ratify the transfer of money from the special revenue account to the redevelopment account for the 175th celebration.
Of the money moved, Case broke down what the money transferred is for, with $300 to go to First Class Children’s Foundation for the car show, $350 to Ethan Fritz for the 5K race, and $2,100 to Boomville Fireworks as a downpayment. This was approved by the council.
Case reported the liquid fuels audit from 2018 to 2022 was completed last week, and “went very well.” The borough’s audit was also completed and found no issues.
Under new business, the borough also approved the purchase of a Kubota tractor, not to exceed $17,000.
“We’ve been looking at this Kubota, or a tractor this size, for years. It has some attachments with it, a pretty good deal…” said Kevin Reynolds, council president.
Case also addressed an issue of parking in the borough, explaining the distances residents need to maintain from certain street markings.
“Residents need to make sure they are 30 feet from stop signs, 20 feet from crosswalks and 15 feet from fire hydrants,” Case said.
He said there was recently a situation where someone was coming down a hill to pull out onto Route 950 and another car was coming up, and actually had to back their car back onto 950 because of the lack of room on the street.
He said Code Enforcement Officer Chad Smith has been watching this for him, and he is looking for signs to post as well.
Case also said Jefferson Paving will be doing a seal coating on some alleys, as the estimate came in under $10,000, so it did not have to be sent to bid. Case did contact four companies, and the lowest estimate came from Jefferson Paving.
The council will have a special meeting on May 18 to open paving bids.