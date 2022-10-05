FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek Borough Manager Cindy Fritz will be retiring at the end of this month, and a new manager was approved during the council meeting Monday evening.
The borough has been searching for a new borough manager for several months, even having to amend Fritz’s retirement date at the June meeting to push back the date.
At Monday’s meeting, the council approved hiring Councilman Chuck Case as the new borough manager, effective Oct. 31. He will resign from his position on council to take the manager position, and the borough will seek letters of interest for his seat next month.
“I’m looking forward to it, so that’s good, and so is Cindy,” Case said.
Fritz has served as the borough manager for 16 years, and the October council meeting was her last in the position.
“Thank you everybody for being a friend and boss, and a good group of people to work with,” Fritz said.
Halloween
The council approved the Halloween Parade and trick or treat to take place on Oct. 31. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed immediately by trick-or-treating until 8 p.m. The borough asks that anyone wishing to give out candy have their porch light on for children to know they can knock.
ARPA funds
The borough received the second half of its American Rescue Plan Act funds of $52,447.57. The finance committee met to discuss the money, and is recommending it be disbursed to the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Falls Creek Municipal Authority, and the Falls Creek Borough.
The council discussed the disbursement during the September meeting and the committee’s recommendation is to give $15,000 to the municipal authority, $10,000 to the fire department, and the remainder go to the borough, which would be about $27,447.
“The firemen had sent a letter and the authority sent a letter requesting their needs for the ARPA money,” Fritz said.
The fire company sent their letter requesting funds to the council in May.
The borough received a letter from the municipal authority this month explaining what it plans to use the ARPA money on. The authority requested the money to purchase two chlorine analyzers, two control panels, and two pumps.