FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council was provided updates on grants and opportunities at its meeting last week, receiving a passionate speech from Borough Manager Chuck Case regarding the Department of Community and Economic Development multimodal grant application.
The DCED grant was submitted on July 27, which Case called a “very comprehensive grant.” He said the borough received letters of support from every business in Falls Creek for the application, which he then thanked individually for their support.
There were also letters of support from the county commissioners, the planning commission, state Sen. Cris Dush, Reps. Brian Smith and Mike Armanini, North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the DuBois Area School District.
“I do not know what else we can do. We put what we put down on it, so we’re not going to talk from now until this is rubbed together as ‘I hope we get this,’ ‘if we get this,’ we’re going to talk like we’re going to do it and we’re going to be very positive about it, and we are going to get this grant. We’ve never put in a grant like this on anything. The engineer that put in the water grant for Main Street told me that this is the most comprehensive grant he’s ever written, and he has 25 years of experience… There will be no more ‘I hope,’ we’re going to be positive about, and we’re going to get this grant,” Case said.
He said downtown is going to be “so much better” because of this grant, and the community’s efforts.
Case attended a meeting with Elise Grovanz of North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission to discuss aid from the organization for securing other grants. Grovanz has been scheduling meetings with municipalities in each of the counties North Central serves with its program “Call for Grants.”
“I gave them eight different needs that we are looking at, and we sat down and it was a really good meeting. County Commissioner Scott North was there and we talked a lot about the grants that we haven’t gotten and what we need to do to work harder to get the grants,” Case said.
He said he was pleased with the meeting, and afterward also talked with Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik about grants while in Brookville.
Case also included in his report that the Veterans Memorial Park was accepted as one of the DuBois Penn State Outreach Projects, and will have volunteers working on the park on Aug. 18. The borough is providing a list of items for students to work on and Case will go through the list with the director of the program ahead of time.