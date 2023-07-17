Sign up for our daily newsletters here
FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek 175th Anniversary celebration is coming up this weekend, July 21 and 22, after almost two years of planning by a small committee.
Former Borough Manager Cindy Fritz may have retired last year, but she has remained busy behind the scenes preparing for this anniversary. Fritz has been a driving force of the 175th Celebration for the borough, and is the chairwoman of the 175th Committee.
Fritz has a full weekend of fun planned in the borough, and many events and activities are free to participate in. She is eager for residents and former residents returning home to enjoy the celebration.
“A lot of people are coming in from out of town for this. I think it’s going to be quite a nice event,” Fritz said.
Something other than all the activities Fritz is excited about is the history booth she has planned.
“The historical booth will have a lot of neat things, and for those who are history buffs… it will be exciting to see everything we’ve got to display,” Fritz said.
One item is the old police uniform of Jean Gundram, who was the Falls Creek police officer in 1972 when the town still had its own police force. This was found and prepared to be displayed at the history booth, which Fritz is eager for because “a lot of people never knew Falls Creek had a police officer.”
The Falls Creek booth will also have some T-shirts and mugs for sale for the celebration. Something special Fritz added is that the 175th anniversary is also considered a dodransbicentennial, which is a quarter century less than a bicentennial, or 175 years. Fritz said there will be mugs at the stand featuring “dodransbicentennial” on them.
“I just think it’s kind of neat to use that word because a lot of people will say ‘what the heck is that?’ and you can just say ‘that’s 175 years and that’s what the Falls Creek Borough is,’” Fritz said.
She is also excited for the photo booth that will be set up on Saturday because the photos are free, and it’s something everyone can do for a keepsake. The company, Mad Max Photo Booth, will also have Falls Creek 175th props for people to use in their photos.
Later that night, members of the committee will have glow sticks and necklaces to hand out for the fireworks.
“We’ve got a nice time planned, a nice program planned, and I had fun doing it and I have a great committee. I truly have a great committee, they have stuck with me the whole time,” Fritz said. “We’ve been – I think – very fortunate to be able to pull this off.”
All of the events and vendors will be set up in the ball field and the children’s park, and the big stage is where music performances will be. Everything kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through the weekend.
Falls Creek 175th Schedule
Friday
- 5 p.m. – All vendors open 5 to 8 p.m. – Two bouncy houses set up in the park 6 p.m. – Celebration opening with Borough Council, National Anthem, Mayor Karen Forsythe, and Pastor Greg Sands 6 to 9 p.m. – Bingo in the large pavilion 7 to 9 p.m. – Fifth Avenue on the big state
Saturday
- 7 a.m. – Registration opens for the 5K race 7 a.m. – Grounded Brewings opens for racers 8 a.m. – 5K race begins with prizes and awards to follow 9 a.m. – All vendors open 9 to noon – Registration opens for the car show at the ball field Noon to 3:30 p.m. – Car show and awards 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – bouncy houses open in the park free for children 10 a.m. – Bike parade and awards in the basketball court 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – sand art free for children in children’s park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Touch-a-truck at St. Bernard’s parking lot –this will feature fire truck, a rake from MJ Transport, and the US Army will bring a vehicle 11 a.m. – Community Choir on the big stage –a set of patriotic songs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bingo in the large pavilion Noon to 1:15 p.m. – Elvis by Bugs Bayer on stage 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Rock n’ Roll Pet Store Kids Show on the basketball court 1 to 4 p.m. – Photo Booth free in the children’s park 2 to 4 p.m. – Spruce Creek Band on stage 7 to 9:30 p.m. – Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band on stage 9:30/9:45 p.m. – Fireworks to start
Sunday 10 a.m. to noon – Community Church Service in the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street, bring a lawn chair.
Falls Creek 175th vendors
Food Vendors
- The Grandkid’s Ice Cream Shack Sugar Hillbilly’s Gourmet Ice Red Wagon Billie D’s St. Mary’s Cheerleaders Shephards Grace Chapel Applewood BBQ Big Papa’s Entertainment Clinger’s Maple Syrup
Craft and information vendors
- Historical Booth Jackson China Booth Geek Out Crafts DReitz Design Pine Run Weaving Fantasia Fantasy Faces US Army Booth Jeff Tech Practical Nursing Program Environmental Protection Agency