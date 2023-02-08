FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council approved a request to have a farmers market in town later in the year, along with several improvements as part of the upcoming 175 anniversary celebration of the town.
Dillion Boleen spoke before the council about his hopes to start a farmers market in Falls Creek.
“I had an idea of coming up with a farmers market somewhere here in Falls Creek. The only one I know of locally is in DuBois or all the way out in Punxsutawney,” Boleen said.
He said the rising costs of food paired with the number of farms in the area would lead to a large draw of both vendors and shoppers to such an event. He said it would not only be his own produce, but would be open to any number of vendors in the area.
The council said it considered where to hold such an event, and thought St. Bernard’s Church parking lot would be the best location. Borough Councilman Brian Leech Jr. said he knows the president of the committee who hosts the DuBois farmers market and put Boleen in contact with them.
Borough Manager Chuck Case also said he wanted to look into what permits are needed for such an event.
“I think it’s a really good idea, we’re going to need to check with the church… and see if we can have it there or possibly even the park across the street,” Case said.
Boleen said in his experience selling at other farmers markets, fresh fruits and vegetables, berries, flowers, etc., don’t require a permit. Other produce like eggs, meats, jams, or breads do need a permit, and “meats and eggs is a harder permit to get.” He also said the borough wouldn’t have to have a permit, each individual vendor would be required to have a permit.
175th celebration
Case also updated the borough council on the upcoming 175th anniversary celebration being planned for Falls Creek. He said the preparations are organized and coming along well.
“They’ve got a lot of great things planned, they’ve got all kinds of vendors, they’ve got all kinds of food, they’ve got the car show, Ethan (Fritz) is working on a 5K. There’s just a lot of great things happening,” Case said.
The borough had to look over the contract drawn up with Boomville Fireworks of Brookville for the celebration. This was approved, pending the outcome of discussions related to insurance coverage with Boomville.
Borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle said that Boomville will name the borough as an additional insured party on their policy, but he wanted clarification that it’s at least equal to or greater than what the borough has.
“Simply because this contract doesn’t tell us what we’re going to get, to what extent we’re going to be covered. In the event that ours doesn’t cover, we may have to rely on this completely and in the event it’s short changed the borough could end up on the hook without coverage,” Lavelle said.
Council President Kevin Reynolds also said the council needed to approve upgrading the electric service at the Falls Creek Borough Park before the celebration.
“We need to install a 200 amp electrical service… approximately around $600 to do that, we have an estimate,” Reynolds said.
For Penelec to disconnect and reconnect the service would also cost $212. The council approved both of these motions for the costs associated with upgrading the electric service at the park.